By Joymala Bagchi

Bankura (West Bengal) [India], March 31 (ANI): Trinamool Congress and BJP are contesting all 30 seats going to the polls in the second phase polls in West Bengal on April 1.

Among the constituents of Sanyukta Morcha, CPI-M is contesting 15 seats, Congress 9, AIFB 2 and CPI 2.

Bankura has the highest 11 candidates and Keshpur has the least three candidates.

The 30 assembly constituencies going to the polls in the second phase fall in districts of South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur and will decide fate of 171 candidates.

Nandigram is witnessing the most interesting contest of the elections with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee taking on her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in December last year.

Over 75.94 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the election. Bishnupur has the least 2,18,690 voters whereas Daspur in Paschim Medinipur has a maximum 2,97,849 voters.

The assembly poll in the state is being held in eight phases. (ANI)

