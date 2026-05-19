India News | TMC Candidate for Falta By-polls Jahangir Khan Withdraws Nomination

South 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], May 19 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate for Falta Assembly constituency Jahangir Khan on Tuesday announced the withdrawal of his nomination from the by-election for the Falta Assembly constituency.

In a news conference on Tuesday, Khan announced his withdrawl, citing that he wants "more development for Falta."

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"I am a son of Falta's soil. I would want Falta to stay peaceful, healthy, and good. And I want more and more development for Falta. So let there be a Golden Falta, that was my dream. That's why our Chief Minister is giving a special package for the development of Falta. For that reason, I am withdrawing myself from the upcoming repoll contest on May 21," he said.

When questioned if this was a personal decision or enforced by the TMC, he responded, "I have answered many questions before. Today, what I had to say was that I have withdrawn from this contest. For the sake of the people of Falta, for the sake of Falta's development, for the sake of maintaining peace in Falta."

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"My objective is to ensure peace and security in Falta, and to foster its maximum possible development. My vision was 'Sonar Falta.' Our Chief Minister is providing a special package for the people of Falta; it is for this very reason that I am withdrawing my nomination. I have withdrawn my candidature in the interest of Falta's development and peace," he reiterated.

The by-poll in the 144-Falta Assembly Constituency is scheduled to take place on May 21, after irregularities were reported in the polling during the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered a fresh polling be held across all 285 polling stations in the Falta Assembly Constituency of West Bengal on May 21, even as repolling was held in 15 booths in Paschim Magrahat and Diamond Harbour assembly constituencies. Votes will be counted on May 24.

According to the ECI, directives for fresh repolling have been given in Falta "on consideration of severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process during the polling in a large number of polling stations on April 29".

The counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Assam, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, along with the Union Territory of Puducherry, was completed on May 4, following which the Election Commission announced the results for all constituencies.

Notably, the Bhartiya Janata Party secured a landslide victory in West Bengal with a huge mandate of 207 seats. BJP formed its first-ever government in Bengal, with Suvendu Adhikari as the Chief Minister. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)