Kolkata, Feb 15 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress has accused opposition BJP and CPI(M) of orchestrating trouble in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali region, which has been rocked by protests over alleged atrocities on women.

Party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh claimed that the allegations of "mass" sexual assault of women by people owing allegiance to the TMC were "totally untrue."

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Commission on Tour of States To Review Preparations for General Polls.

He said Sandeshkhali is presently peaceful, alleging that the BJP and CPI(M) organised disturbances in the area.

Former CPI(M) MLA of Sandeshkhali, Nirapada Sardar, and local BJP leader Bikash Singh, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the protests. Additionally, Uttam Sardar, a local TMC leader, and a few villagers have also been apprehended allegedly for flouting prohibitory orders.

Also Read | Bharat Bandh on February 16: Schools, Offices, Banks, Others to Remain Shut as Farmers Prepare to Stage Nationwide Protest Tomorrow? Here's All You Need to Know.

Ghosh questioned why CPI(M) or BJP leaders in Sandeshkhali did not previously raise any allegations of mass atrocities on women.

He suggested that a conspiracy was being made, claiming that BJP leaders in Delhi were making false allegations against the TMC on the issue.

Ghosh further questioned why BJP president JP Nadda was sending a team to Sandeshkhali when TMC members were not allowed to visit places in Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, or Manipur over various incidents there.

"Did they allow TMC delegations to visit places like Unnao, Hathras or Manipur where unrest over different issues had taken place," Ghosh asked.

He said Nadda has constituted a six-member committee of party MPs, primarily women, who will visit Sandeshkhali.

Ghosh said the TMC is not concerned with the number of personnel of central forces to be deployed in West Bengal for the coming Lok Sabha elections, maintaining that the party bases its politics on people's development.

The Election Commission has sought 920 companies of CAPFs for deployment in West Bengal in a phased manner for the polls.

Ghosh also mentioned that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sent a notice to party MP Deb (Dipak Adhikari), asking him to appear before its office in Delhi on February 21.

He criticised this move as vindictive politics, alleging that it coincided with Adhikari's announcement of contesting from Ghatal on a TMC ticket.

Ghosh further alleged that central agencies were being used to intimidate TMC leaders before the Lok Sabha elections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)