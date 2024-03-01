Hooghly, March 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal regards him as its 'enemy no. 1' because "Modi does not allow them to pursue their own whims, and that's why TMC considers Modi their primary adversary." The Prime Minister was addressing a public gathering in the Khunkul area of West Bengal's Hooghly district.

"The TMC, in West Bengal, has introduced a new 'model' of corruption and crimes. They are encouraging corruption and crimes. Not only this, but the TMC leaders make a lot of money in exchange of extending protection to criminals. The TMC has done scams in appointment of Primary School teachers, hasn't it?" he said. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Was Busy Protecting Accused When Sandeshkhali Women Sought Her Help, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Videos).

Attacking Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, PM Modi added, "The Chief Minister sits on protests in order to shield people involved in corruption. Modi inki manmani chalne nahi de raha, isiliye Modi ko TMC apna dushman no. 1 mannti hai. (Modi does not let them continue their wilfulness, therefore they consider Modi their enemy no. 1)."

"They did scams in municipality appointments, purchasing government commodities, and providing ration to the poor. Whether it is about snatchoing lands of the poor and middle-class or smuggling of animals, the TMC has not left a single area devoid of corruption and scams," added the PM.

The Prime Minister further said that the ruling TMC adopts every tool to stop central agencies from carrying out an investigation in the state. "See, bundles of money are being recovered from the residences of TMC leaders, look what they have done! The government adopts every tool to stop central agencies from carrying out an investigation here. Let me ask you, should I let this loot continue? Doesn't this money belong to you? I promise the people of West Bengal-- yeh lootne walon ko lautana padega.(People who are looting will have to return it). Modi will not spare them," said the PM.

"Neither Modi is afraid of their abuses, nor their attacks," he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth Rs 7,200 crore in Arambagh, Hooghly, West Bengal today. The developmental projects of today are associated with sectors like rail, ports, oil pipeline, LPG supply and wastewater treatment.

The Prime Minister inaugurated Indian Oil's 518-km Haldia-Barauni Crude Oil Pipeline developed at a cost of about Rs 2,790 crore. This pipeline passes through Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. The pipeline will supply crude oil to Barauni Refinery, Bongaigaon Refinery and Guwahati Refinery in a safe, cost-efficient, and environment-friendly manner.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated Indian Oil's LPG Bottling plant with a capacity of 120 TMTPA at Vidyasagar Industrial Park, Kharagpur. Developed at a cost of more than Rs 200 crore, the LPG bottling plant will be the first LPG bottling plant in the region. It will supply LPG to about 14.5 lakh customers in West Bengal.

The Prime Minister dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone of multiple projects for strengthening infrastructure at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata worth about Rs 1000 crore. The projects whose foundation stone will be laid include the reconstruction of Berth No. 8 NSD and the mechanization of berth no. 7 & 8 NSD of Kolkata Dock System. The Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation the project for augmentation of the firefighting system at oil jetties of Haldia Dock Complex, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port. The newly installed fire-fighting facility is a state-of-the-art, fully automated set-up equipped with cutting-edge gas and flame sensors, ensuring immediate hazard detection.

The Prime Minister dedicated the third Rail Mounted Quay Crane (RMQC) of Haldia Dock Complex with a lifting capacity of 40 Tonnes. These new projects at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata will boost the productivity of the port substantially by helping in faster and safer cargo handling and evacuation. The Prime Minister dedicated to the nation important rail projects worth about Rs 2680 crores. The projects include the third rail line connecting Jhargram - Salgajhari (90 Kms); doubling of Sondalia - Champapukur rail line (24 Kms); and doubling of Dankuni - Bhattanagar - Baltikuri rail line (9 Kms). These projects will expand the rail transport facilities in the region, improve mobility and facilitate seamless service of freight traffic leading to economic and industrial growth in the region.

The Prime Minister inaugurated three projects related to wastewater treatment and sewerage in West Bengal. These projects, developed at a cost of about Rs 600 crore have been funded by the World Bank. The projects include Interception and Diversion (I&D) works and Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) at Howrah with a capacity of 65 MLD and a sewage network of 3.3 km; I&D works and STPs at Bally with capacity of 62 MLD and a sewage network of 11.3 km, and I&D works and STPs at Kamarhati & Baranagar with a capacity of 60 MLD and a sewage network of 8.15 Km.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)