Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], March 6 (ANI): After the TMC announced the names of 291 candidates contesting the Assembly election in West Bengal, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista released a statement accusing TMC of destroying democracy in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts since 2017.

Bista said he has written to Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora stating: "TMC has killed democracy in the hills of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts since 2017."

In his letter, the Member of Parliament alleged that the TMC had allowed non-elected political appointees to continue running the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA).

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is blatantly trying to influence voters in the state, he added.

"I have received many complaints about those running GTA of luring voters with employment, the offer of contracts, making employment permanent, and even intimidating many individuals. Our Constitution does not permit such subversion of democracy," Bista wrote.

I believe non-elected political appointees should not have any authority or power during the election period. This is why I have written to the Governor and the Chief Election Commissioner requesting them to remove these Political appointees from GTA and let the body be run by bureaucrats under the supervision of the Governor directly.

Across West Bengal, our party has demanded that the control of all Municipalities and rural bodies that are currently being run by unelected TMC nominees be taken over by the Election Commission.

Subversion of democratic norms will not be tolerated and I most hopeful that the Election Commission will take due cognizance and initiate necessary actions in this regard, he said. (ANI)

