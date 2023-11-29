Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 29 (ANI): A core committee had been formed by the All India Trinamool Congress for North 24 Parganas district after Bengal Minister Jyotipriya Mallick who was leading the district, landed up in Enforcement Directorate (ED)custody.

The core committee has seven MLAs, including Partha Bhowmik, Narayan Goswami, Biswajit Das, Rathin Ghosh, Bina Mondal, Tapas Roy and Haji Nurul.

An ED team on October 26 night arrested Jyotipriya Mallick who represents North 24 Parganas' Habra constituency in connection with the alleged case of corruption in the public distribution system. The central agency made the arrest late at night after conducting searches at Mallick's residence in Salt Lake, on the outskirts of Kolkata.

As media persons jostled and gathered around the minister while he was being whisked away by the ED sleuths, with the help of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel, the minister said he was the "victim of a grave conspiracy".

The ED had been conducting an investigation into the alleged ration distribution scheme. (ANI)

