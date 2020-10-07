Kolkata, Oct 7 (PTI) A day ahead of the BJP's protest march to Nabanna, the state secretariat, against the "worsening law and order situation" in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress government on Wednesday announced that the building will be shut down the building for two days from October 8 "for sanitization purpose".

The BJP leadership termed the decision as a "reflection of the TMC's fear" but maintained that the party would go ahead with the programme as scheduled on Thursday.

Also Read | Delhi Restaurants to Be Allowed to Operate 24×7, Requirement of Tourism Licences for Running Restaurants to Be Removed: Arvind Kejriwal.

State secretariat officials, however, said that the decision to close down Nabanna for regular sanitisation on October 8 and 9 was taken "a few weeks backs and it has nothing to do with the BJP's programme".

Sources in the saffron party said that the government decided to shut down Nabanna on the protest march day to take the steam out of the campaign.

Also Read | Pralhad Joshi Tests Positive for COVID-19, Union Minister Is Asymptomatic and in Home Quarantine.

"After the BJP announced its Nabanna Abhiyan programme to protest against worsening law and order, Mamata didi declared holiday (shutdown) in the secretariat for two days. Just wait and see how the people of Bengal send didi on a complete vacation in the days to come," BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya tweeted.

The TMC said that the BJP is interested in petty politics while the state government is keen to save lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It seems the TMC government got afraid and decided to close down Nabanna. But we would stick to our programme tomorrow. There would be no change in plans," BJP state general secretary Sayantan Basu said.

The TMC's decision proved that it has little or no respect for democratic movements, Basu claimed.

The BJP had last month planned to conduct the protest march on October 8 against alleged worsening law and order situation and the issue of corruption under the TMC government in the state.

According to state BJP sources, the "Nabanna Abhiyan (March to Nabanna)" is part of the party's strategy before the final push against the TMC government. The Assembly election is due in April-May next year.

"The BJP is bothered about petty politics, but we are bothered about saving lives from COVID-19 and maintaining safety protocols in our fight against the pandemic," senior TMC leader and minister Sujit Bose said.

The "Nabanna Abhiyan" has been convened by the BJP Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the party.

Four major rallies - three from Kolkata and one from Howrah - will march towards the state secretariat at Sibpur in Howrah district.

"One rally will be led by state president Dilip Ghosh. (BJP) national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and national vice-president Mukul Roy will lead another," a party leader said.

The two other rallies will be led by BJP Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya and Sayantan Basu, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)