Kolkata, Jul 8 (PTI) BJP MLA Ashok Lahiri said on Thursday that the Trinamool Congress government has fared well in terms of the development of West Bengal as compared to the previous Left Front government.

Lahiri, a well-known economist who has served as the Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India, made the comment when asked about the performance of present Finance Minister Amit Mitra and his predecessor Asim Dasgupta.

"This is a very difficult question to answer. I know both of them so well. But, I believe that West Bengal is doing better under the present Trinamool Congress government in terms of development," he told reporters at the state Assembly.

It was Lahiri's first day at the Assembly after winning the state elections from the Balurghat seat.

Speaking on the state Budget in the House, he said the West Bengal government has devised several welfare schemes for the people but should make the list of beneficiaries public.

Audit of the accounts of the state government by CAG should also be done to reflect the real financial picture of the various departments, he said.

The state government should also divulge the details of the Centre-sponsored schemes which are in force in West Bengal, Lahiri said.

Meanwhile, BJP skipped the Business Advisory Committee meeting after their adjournment motion over the dubious vaccination camps case was not admitted by Speaker Biman Banerjee.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikary said, "We did not boycott the meeting but remained absent since our adjournment motion was not admitted by the speaker. We did it for the sake of the common people. Everything should be reciprocal."

