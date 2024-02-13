New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Slamming the ruling Trinamool Congress over the Sandeshkhali violence in West Bengal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Tuesday said the TMC has become "Talibani Mindset and Culture."

"TMC is not Trinamool Congress but it has become 'Talibani Mindset and Culture'," Poonawalla said in a video message shared on 'X'.

The BJP leader said that although there is evidence of sexual exploitation and violence against children and women, the West Bengal police are attacking peaceful protesters and behaving like cadre of the TMC.

"At Sandeshkhali, there was systematic sexual exploitation by TMC goons and leaders, in which Shahjahan Sheikh was involved. There are proofs of violence against children, women, especially those coming from the Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes. Today, Mamata Banerjee's police are behaving like Trinamool Congress cadres against peaceful protesters," Poonawalla said.

Clashes broke out between the police and BJP workers who marched to North 24 Parganas' Basirhat Superintendent of Police (SP) office on Tuesday protesting against the Sandeshkhali violence.

The BJP spokesperson said that the brutal force with which the West Bengal police is attacking the protesters shows how the government is trying to silence the truth about TMC leader Shah Jahan's systematic sexual exploitation.

"The West Bengal Police is using brutal force by lathi charge, pelting stones, tear gas shells. This shows how the government is trying to silence the truth of Shah Jahan's systematic sexual exploitation," he said.

Poonawala further mentioned that this was not the first time that violence had been unleashed by the ruling TMC government in West Bengal.

"This is not the first time. It was done during post-poll violence as well. Those who are nationalists are also meted with the same treatment," he said.

Hitting out at the Congress and the opposition INDIA bloc parties, Poonawala questioned their silence on the violence in Sandeshkhali.

"It is surprising that there is not a word from the Congress party, the entire INDI Alliance which is known for their tall talks on saving Constitution and women rights," he said.

On Tuesday, police personnel were seen charging BJP workers as the latter broke through barricades and entered Basirhat, to protest against the Superintendent of Police. Sandeshkhali comes under the jurisdiction of Basirhat police station. Scenes of chaos filled the village as the police resorted to lathi-charge to drive away the protesters.

In a recent incident in the region of West Bengal, agitated villagers set fire to the poultry farm belonging to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shivprasad Hazra.

Locals, particularly women, marched through various sections of Sandeshkhali, carrying slippers in their hands, demanding the arrest of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh in an alleged land ration allotment scam. (ANI)

