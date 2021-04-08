Kolkata, Apr 7 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday hit out at the Election Commission over its notice to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, seeking to know what action the poll panel has taken on the complaints filed against the BJP.

TMC spokesperson Mahua Moitra said the EC should "at least keep up the farce of impartiality".

"Mamatadi issued notice by @ECISVEEP on @BJPs complaint, What about TMC complaints of 1. Video evidence of BJP candidate distributing cash 2. Cash coupons distributed to attend BJP mtng & vote," she tweeted.

The EC issued notice to Banerjee for allegedly making an appeal to the voters along the communal lines while campaigning in Hooghly.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)