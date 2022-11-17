Kolkata, Nov 17 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress on Thursday hoped that the West Bengal government and the Raj Bhawan would share cordial relations after C V Ananda Bose was appointed as the governor of the state.

Bose (71) is a 1977 batch (retired) Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Kerala cadre. He last served as an administrator in the National Museum here before superannuating in 2011.

Senior TMC MP Sougata Roy said, "If he works within the Constitution's limits, the people of the state will welcome him. We hoped that the state government and the Raj Bhawan would share cordial relations," he said.

However, TMC chief spokesperson Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said, "Right now, we have nothing to say. It is an administrative decision. The state government would comment on it.”

C V Ananda Bose was appointed as the governor of West Bengal, a communiqué from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Thursday.

Countering the TMC MP, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said the West Bengal's ruling party has “a habit of fighting against the Centre on every issue”.

"It seems that the TMC is unhappy with the appointment of the governor and they will try to find some issues," Ghosh said.

Prior to his election as the Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar was the governor of the state for nearly three years and had engaged in tussles with the Mamata Banerjee government over several issues, including the law and order situation, in the state.

Incidentally, West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar on Wednesday had claimed that the state would soon get a new governor who "would follow former Raj Bhavan occupant Jagdeep Dhankhar", who had frequent run-ins with the TMC government.

La Ganesan, who took oath as the governor of West Bengal in July this year, has been sharing a cordial relationship with the state government.

Ganesan, also the governor of Manipur, was given the additional charge of West Bengal.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee travelled to Tamil Nadu earlier this month to attend a family function of Ganesan.

