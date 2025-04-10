Berhampore (West Bengal) [India], April 10 (ANI): Amid the controversy arising from the public spat between Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs, Mahua Moitra and Kalyan Banerjee, West Bengal BJP leader, Dilip Ghosh hit out at the TMC, and said the party is in "crisis", which has led to a crisis in Bengal.

"The party is in the hands of anti-socials, and nobody can handle it now. If their MLAs and MPs fight among themselves, it defames the state. These people will not learn; this party needs to be done away with," he added.

Ghosh's remarks came after BJP leader Amit Malviya posted a video of Moitra and Banerjee purportedly engaged in a squabble at the Election Commission of India. He also posted a screenshot of an alleged spat between TMC MP Kirti Azad and Banerjee on the party's WhatsApp group chat.

While speaking about the incident, senior TMC leader and Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy said that he had found Moitra crying outside the ECI after a dispute with Banerjee. He also called out Banerjee's remarks on Azad in the chat as "a third-class comment".

Earlier on Wednesday, Union Minister Amit Shah charged at Mamata Banerjee, stating that Bengal's infiltration issues will resolve once the TMC leader is voted out of power. Supporting Shah's comment, Ghosh alleged that "Bengal's corruption, infiltration and violence is a given of TMC" and that "such problems will eradicate once the party exits the state".

In addition, the BJP has often called out TMC recently. Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar blamed the Bengal CM for ruining the state's education system and hit out at her for the loss of thousands of jobs.

"Mamata Banerjee has ruined the education of West Bengal," Majumdar claimed. "So many people have lost their jobs. Who is responsible for this? It is Mamata Banerjee and her cabinet," he added. (ANI)

