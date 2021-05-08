New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Biman Banerjee on Friday elected as Speaker of West Bengal Legislative Assembly for the third time.

West Bengal witnessed a fierce contest between the ruling TMC and BJP across eight phases. The Samyukta Morcha comprising the Congress, Left parties and ISF has also tried to put up a strong fight. The BJP has made a concerted attempt to dislodge the TMC.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) won 213 seats in the just concluded state assembly elections. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on the other hand, garnered 77 seats in the 294-seat state assembly.

Elections for two seats in Murshidabad are postponed due to the demise of candidates due to COVID-19. (ANI)

