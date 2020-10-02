Kolkata, Oct 1 (PTI) West Bengal minister and TMC leader Tapas Roy tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to a Kolkata hospital Thursday night, hospital sources said.

Roy's family members are under home isolation.

"He had tested positive and was admitted late tonight at around 11:30 pm. He is currently doing fine, but we have kept him under observation. He is asymptomatic," a senior official at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital said.

Roy is the state minister for parliamentary affairs.

