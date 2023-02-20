Kolkata, Feb 20 (PTI) Accusing the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal of misleading members of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities with "fake assurances", BJP leader Sudip Das on Monday asked them to be "cautious" about the ruling dispensation's game plan in future.

Das, who led a rally of backward caste members of the BJP in Esplanade, said the TMC-controlled government is only interested in appeasing the minority community, overlooking the welfare of SC, ST and OBC members.

"When it comes to delivering on the promises made to backward caste community members, including Matuas, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee always fails. Members of Dalit and general category are overlooked when it comes to hiring them for state government jobs," he alleged.

In sharp contrast to the "double-faced policy" of the TMC regime, the BJP government at the Centre has shown its commitment to backward caste and Dalits by nominating personalities like Ramnath Kovind and Droupadi Murmu for the post of President, Das, the BJP state SC Morcha chief, said.

"There are around 2.20 crore members of various backward communities in the state with several assembly seats reserved for them. If we all get together against the injustice meted out by the state government, the hypocrite anti-Dalit TMC can be defeated," he stated.

Das also claimed that "majority of those killed in TMC terror after the 2021 assembly poll results belonged to the backward caste".

The rally, attended by over 500 members of SC, ST and OBC members, was also addressed by BJP MLA Ambica Roy and several other leaders belonging to the morcha.

Making light of the allegation, TMC state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that his party gives little importance to what the BJP says.

"None should teach us ways to show respect to Matua community members. Our chairperson Mamata Banerjee has been a great admirer of Matua sect founder Harichand Thakur and 'Baroma' Binapani Devi.

"The TMC has always worked for the welfare of backward community members including Matuas," he added.

