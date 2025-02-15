Kolkata, Feb 15 (PTI) TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee came to the aid of a youth who has been suffering from some spinal cord disease, by arranging his treatment at a private hospital with financial support, a statement from the leader's office said on Saturday.

The 21-year-old man, who lives with his family in Metiabruz area of Kolkata, cannot move his left foot due to a spinal cord problem.

Also Read | Noida Shocker: Sexually Harassed by Her Uncle, 16-Year-Old Girl Dies by Suicide; Suspect Held After Gunfight With Police.

"Sk Hasibul has been fighting a tough battle for weeks due to immense pain in his spinal cord. It paralysed his left leg, making him dependent on a wheelchair,” the statement said.

During a visit to Metiabruz, Banerjee met him and asked the doctors associated with 'Sebashray', his health outreach project in his constituency, to provide him with medical assistance.

Also Read | Gurugram Municipal Election 2025: 31 New Candidates To Contest in 36 Seats From BJP, Party Expresses Confidence in Fresh Faces.

It was found that Hasibul had a tumour in the spinal cord. He was admitted to a private hospital where he successfully underwent a surgery on February 10, the statement said.

“I am confident that before long, Hasibul will embrace life with renewed strength," the MP said in a social media post.

Metiabruz is part of Banerjee's Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)