Abhishek Banerjee Attacked: TMC MP Shifted to Belle Vue Hospital in Kolkata After Attack During Sonarpur Visit (Watch Video)

Kolkata, May 30: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee was taken to Belle Vue Hospital in Kolkata on Saturday after he was attacked during his visit to Sonarpur to meet families affected by alleged post-poll violence. Banerjee, along with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, earlier left Apollo Hospital.

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, TMC MP Sagarika Ghose strongly condemned the alleged attack and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of promoting violence in West Bengal. Abhishek Banerjee Attacked in Sonarpur: Political Parties Condemn Attack on TMC Leader; BJP, CPI(M) Remind of His ‘Pre-Poll Arrogant Attitude’ (Watch Videos).

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Shifted to Belle Vue Hospital in Kolkata

First visuals of Abhishek Banerjee after the attack. He's being taken to Belle Vue Hospital for treatment pic.twitter.com/BTtGBjfhgB — Sudhanidhi Bandyopadhyay (@SudhanidhiB) May 30, 2026

"It's highly condemnable, very scary and unjust. I think this kind of incident shows that the BJP wants to do politics through violence and attacks in Bengal. I believe the BJP has completely destroyed law and order in Bengal. BJP workers carried out this violent attack on Abhishek Banerjee, security was withdrawn, and the police were missing from the spot. This is very unjust because whenever BJP leaders used to come to Bengal, when the TMC was in power, we made full arrangements for their security. Is this how the BJP wants to rule Bengal? I think the attack on Abhishek Banerjee today is a direct attack on democracy," Ghose told ANI.

Ghose further said the party would raise the issue in court. "Of course, we will raise this issue in court; we will raise it publicly," she said. Speaking to ANI, TMC MP Saugata Roy also raised questions over the role of central forces during the incident. "We raised questions about the Central Force because it completely worked in favour of the BJP during the elections. It's good that they rescued Abhishek today. It's their responsibility to do this. I hope they will take action whenever such an incident occurs," Roy said. Abhishek Banerjee Attacked, Stones and Eggs Hurled at Convoy During West Bengal’s Sonarpur Visit (Watch Video).

Earlier, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), in a post on X, said Banerjee met the family of Sanju Karmakar, who allegedly lost his life following an attack by "BJP-backed miscreants." "Our National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee met with the grieving family of Sanju Karmakar, who lost his life following a brutal attack carried out by BJP-backed miscreants," the party said in the post.

The party further alleged that violence had escalated in the state and reaffirmed its commitment to stand by party workers and families affected by political violence. "The wave of violence unleashed by the BJP since assuming power has left Bengal shaken and exposed the alarming breakdown of peace and public safety across the state. As we stand firmly with the bereaved family in this hour of sorrow, we also reaffirm our unwavering commitment to resist every act of intimidation, violence and political vendetta directed at our workers," the AITC said.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)