New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) TMC MP Shantanu Sen has alleged that Union Minister Hardeep Puri verbally abused him in the Rajya Sabha and was on the verge of physically assaulting him before he was rescued by his colleagues.

Sen, who snatched and tore Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's speech on the Pegasus issue as he was reading it out in the Rajya Sabha, claimed Puri even gesticulated rudely at him.

"The union minister threatened me and abused me. He was about to assault me when my other colleagues came to my rescue," alleged Sen in a press conference.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)