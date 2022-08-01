New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Raising the issue of high LPG cost during the debate on price rise in Lok Sabha, TMC member Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Monday bit into a raw brinjal she had brought with her and said she wonders whether the government wants "us to eat raw" vegetables.

As opposition members questioned the seriousness of the government in addressing the problem of inflation, Dastidar said those who got a cylinder under Ujjwala scheme don't have the money for a refill.

The Trinamool Congress MP said she would like to hear the views of a minister who had protested with an LPG cylinder ver price hike when the BJP was in Opposition.

She said sometimes she wonders whether "government bahadur wants us to eat raw" vegetables and bit into a brinjal, leaving the MPs including from her own party amused.

"The prices of LPG cylinder have been raised four times in the last few months...from Rs. 600, it is now Rs. 1,100," she said.

The TMC MP said the cylinder rates must be reduced.

