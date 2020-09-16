New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan on Wednesday demanded a relief package for the entertainment industry, which has seen massive job losses due to the COVID-induced lockdown.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Jahan, who is a Bengali actor, said movie theatres have shut down and there has been an indefinite halt in the production of films and other content for television and various entertainment mediums.

"Because of this, lakhs and lakhs of people have lost their jobs. The condition of the Bengal film industry is also very bad... The industry is facing a huge financial crisis. I would request the government to sanction relief package for the entertainment industry for immediate revival," Jahan said.

