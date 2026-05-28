India News | TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar Writes to Lok Sabha Speaker over Alleged Verbal Abuse by Party Colleague Kalyan Banerjee

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday seeking permission to lodge a formal complaint against party colleague Kalyan Banerjee, accusing him of repeatedly verbally abusing her inside the Lok Sabha.

In her letter to the Speaker, Dastidar sought intervention and action against Kalyan Banerjee, alleging that the behaviour reflected misogyny and was not limited to her alone.

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"I seek your permission to lodge a formal complaint to you for redressal against Lok Sabha Member of AITC Kalyan Banerjee, who has repeatedly verbally abused me inside the Lok Sabha," she wrote.

Raising concerns over the treatment of women parliamentarians, Dastidar further said the alleged conduct was part of a broader pattern and demanded action.

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"This misogyny has been against many lady members and needs to be punished," the TMC MP stated in her complaint to the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Meanwhile, Dastidar has resigned from the post of president of the All India Trinamool Mahila Congress, citing concerns over alleged "misogynistic behaviour" within the party and a series of issues that she said had deeply troubled her conscience.

In a resignation letter, Dastidar said she was stepping down from the post of Chairperson of the All India Trinamool Mahila Congress, along with all other organisational posts, committees and responsibilities within the party.

"After deep mental conflict and long contemplation, I am compelled to write this letter. I am sincerely grateful to the All India Trinamool Congress for the respect, responsibilities, and opportunity to work for the people that it has given me throughout my long political life," Dastidar said.

She said serving as Chairperson of the women's wing had been a significant chapter in her political journey.

However, Dastidar alleged that during her tenure, it had not been possible to stop the "misogynistic behaviour" of another educated MP towards women MPs.

"With profound sorrow and concern, I wish to inform you that I seek relief from the post of Chairperson of the All India Trinamool Mahila Congress, along with all other organisational posts, committees, and responsibilities within the party. During my tenure, it has not been possible to stop the misogynistic behaviour of another educated MP towards women MPs, nor has adequate cooperation or empathy been received from the higher leadership," she said. (ANI)

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