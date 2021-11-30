Kolkata, Nov 30 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday accused the ruling TMC of pursuing the politics of revenge against BJP and said it cannot indulge in it just because he had defeated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram in the West Bengal assembly poll.

CBI will ensure justice for BJP's supporters who were allegedly brutally attacked by TMC at Nandigram after the declaration of state election result, he said.

Addressing a meeting at Nandigram, his constituency in Purba Medinipur district, Adhikari, who the leader of the opposition in the state, said that BJP will hold a Nandigram rally for four days soon.

"No outsiders will be allowed into the area in those days. We will form groups to protest against atrocities by Trinamool Congress and inaction by police," he said adding the details of the programme will be announced soon.

"Just because I have defeated Mamata Banerjee, you (TMC government) cannot pursue the politics of revenge against us," Adhikari said and alleged that 105 false cases were slapped against him and BJP workers after the poll result was declared.

The saffron party had to arrange bails for over 80 party activists. "But such things done at the behest of the top Trinamool Congress leadership cannot intimidate us," he said.

Adhikari said that a woman was sexually assaulted at Gopalchak in Nandigram and those behind it will be caught by CBI.

"Why are the 30 TMC men who were involved (in the incident) in hiding? Why are the mobile phones of some Trinamool leaders switched off? I have a list of all these persons. They will not be spared," he said.

He claimed that the BJP party office in the area was set aflame, stones were thrown at his car, houses of BJP workers were ransacked. "But this will not be allowed any more".

He said 55 TMC leaders were accused for attacks on BJP workers and claimed that "They will soon face the music".

The BJP leader said that while the administration was lenient in granting permission to TMC to hold rallies and meetings, COVID rules are cited only when BJP organises political programmes though it adheres to all norms.

"Different sets of rules and standards should not exist - one for the ruling party and another for opposition BJP," he added.

He referred to the two-day Mumbai visit of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, which began on Tuesday, and said she had undertaken it even though the state government employees are deprived of their dearness allowance and other benefits on the grounds of financial constraints.

"The chief minister goes on such trips at the cost of the state exchequer with no result," he asserted.

TMC deputy leader in the state assembly, Tapas Roy said Adhikari is making "wild statements" to get attention as his position in BJP is not secure and he is facing opposition from old timers in the saffron party.

"It is shameful how Suvendu Adhikari has betrayed his former party and is levelling false charges against us," he added.

Adhikari, a former protege of Banerjee, had defected from TMC late last year before the state election.

