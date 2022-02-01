New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she blocked state governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter for his "unethical" statements, BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday said that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is "scared" of the Governor as he exposed the wrongdoings of their government.

Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said, "They are scared of the Governor. He exposed the wrongdoings of the government. When the Governor informs the Assembly of his arrival, the Speaker leaves the Assembly. He is the Chancellor of the Calcutta University. When he goes to the university, the vice-chancellor flees from there."

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi to Be First Speaker in Debate on Motion of Thanks.

"When the Governor calls the District Magistrate, he does not respond, neither does the Superintendent of police. None of the higher officials responds to the Governor. Being the administrative head of the state, he needs information. When a bill is passed, it goes to him. He wants a comment on the bill. He wants to know the motive behind the bill, but there is nobody to apprise him. They stage protest against him instead,' he added.

The BJP leader said that the Governor raises questions by being "well within his limits", yet the government has problems with it.

Also Read | PSL 2022 Points Table Updated: Leaderboard and Latest Team Standings of Pakistan Super League Season 7 With Net Run Rate.

"The Chief Minister uses indecent language against the Governor, he is shown a black flag in his way. This means that he is not respected. He always remains well within his limits and raises questions. But they still have problems with it," Ghosh stated.

Ghosh further accused the Mamata Banerjee government of being indulged in corruption and said that it would "ruin the state".

"The kind of corruption that is going on in the West Bengal government is going to ruin the state. All the projects that were initiated by the government have been halted. There is no special provision for it in the budget of the state government," he said.

Ghosh further said that when the Governor raised the issues of alleged post-poll violence and the "absence of democracy in West Bengal", he was opposed for exposing the wrongdoings of the government.

"The Governor raises such questions of the post-poll violence and the way the elections were held in Kolkata Municipal Corporation. There is no democracy in a state where the Opposition has no rights. When I go for the election campaign there, the police stops me. The orders of the Supreme Court are not complied with there. The laws passed by the Parliament are opposed. The Governor exposes the wrongdoings of the West Bengal government, that is why he is opposed," the BJP leader said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)