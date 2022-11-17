New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) A Trinamool Congress delegation has sought an appointment with President Draupadi Murmu over the arrest warrant issued by a West Bengal court against Union minister Nisith Pramanik in a 2009 jewellery stores theft case.

The court in Alipurduar has issued the arrest warrant against Union Minister of State for Home Nisith in connection with thefts at two jewellery stores 13 years ago.

"Trinamool's Parliamentary Party Leaders Sudip Bandyopadhyay (Lok Sabha) and Derek O'Brien (Rajya Sabha) have sought an appointment with Rashtrapatiji regarding the arrest warrant issued by the Court against Nisith Pramanik (Union Minister) in 2009 jewellery stores theft case. A seven-member delegation will travel to Delhi when the appointment is granted," the party said.

Pramanik is a resident of Dinhata town near the Bangladesh border in north Bengal.

The minister, who was elected to Lok Sabha for the first time in 2019, had joined the BJP in February 2019.

He was with the Trinamool Congress before being expelled for alleged anti-party activities. PTI ASG

