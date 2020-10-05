Kolkata, Oct 5 (PTI) TMC on Monday took out rallies in various parts of West Bengal for the third consecutive day to protest the Hathras gangrape and murder of the 19-year-old dalit victim.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had herself led a protest march in the city on Saturday aginst the incident.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Over 80,000 Fake Accounts Were Created to Discredit Our Probe, Say Mumbai Police.

In the rallies, activists of TMC's women's wing, youth wing and state government employees unions carried placards which read "We demand justice for the Hathras victims", "Down Down Yogiraj (Yogi rule)" and "BJP cannot give security to Dalits and minorities".

The rallies were taken out in Nadia, East and West Midnapore, Hoogly districts among others.

Also Read | Indian Army JCO Martyred in Ceasefire Violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri.

"We protest against the anti-Dalit, anti-woman, anti- farmer, undemocratic BJP government at the Centre and Uttar Pradesh," Dibyendu Roy said on behalf of the TMC's wing of state government employees' union Nadia unit at a rally in Krishnanagar.

Banerjee had said at her Saturday rally that TMC will continue to hit tbe streets across state against the divisive politics of the BJP government and the rise in attacks against Dalits and women in BJP-ruled states.

The party will stand by the family of the brutalised Dalit woman, she had said at the rally.

The TMC rallies are part of the series of state-wide protests by the party for the past two days against the brutalisation of the Dalit woman and allegations that her body was cremated without the presence of family members in late night hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)