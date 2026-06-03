India News | 'TMC Will Break Apart if It Loses': Dilip Ghosh on MLAs Backing Ritabrata Banerjee

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 3 (ANI): West Bengal Cabinet Minister Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday reacted to reports of TMC MLAs backing Ritabrata Banerjee as Legislature Party Leader, saying the development signals a collapse of the party's "family rule".

Speaking to reporters, Ghosh said, "I said earlier also that if the party loses the election, it will break apart. The main issue is that it was a family party, and people wanted to leave but were afraid."

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He linked the churn within Trinamool Congress to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pitch against dynastic politics.

"As the Prime Minister said, dynastic politics must end; this step is in that direction. People are moving away from family rule," the minister added.

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Ghosh further claimed that the TMC would be reduced to its top leadership. "In the end, only Mamata and her nephew will remain; everyone else will leave," he said.

The comments come amid the internal crisis within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) deepened on Wednesday as a group of rebel MLAs, including expelled party leaders Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha, claimed the backing of 58 legislators in the West Bengal Assembly and rejected the party leadership's choice, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, for the post of Leader of Opposition (LoP).

The letter submitted to the Speaker Rathindranath Bose demands the LoP position for Ritabrata Banerjee and also claims the post of Chief Whip for the faction. Sandipan Saha. Javed Ahmed Khan, Seuli Saha and Sabina Yasmin are named as Deputy LoP.

Speaker Rathindranath Bose has accepted the letter, and the process is under approval. The letter, however, reaffirms Mamata Banerjee as the party's leader.

With at least 2 of the 58 signatories having been suspended from the TMC, it remains to be seen if Mamata will take action against the faction. With 58 MLAs, the grouping would cross the two-thirds mark required under the anti-defection law, potentially leading the way for a formal split and raising the possibility of a Maharashtra-style political realignment within the party.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Wednesday announced the dissolution of all its committees in West Bengal, along with all frontal organisations, as part of a major organisational overhaul aimed at restructuring and strengthening the party.

In a post on X, the party said, "After careful consideration, it has been decided that all committees of the All India Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, as well as all its frontal organisations, shall stand dissolved with immediate effect."

It further stated that the party would undertake a comprehensive exercise of introspection, performance review and organisational assessment at all levels before reconstituting its structure.

"The party will undertake a comprehensive exercise of introspection, performance review and organisational assessment at every level. Based on the findings of this exercise, the organisational structure of the parent body and all frontal organisations will be reconstituted and announced in due course," the statement added.

"The party remains committed to strengthening its organisation and preparing it to meet future challenges with renewed vigour and purpose," it said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)