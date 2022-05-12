Kolkata, May 12 (PTI) Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, who is under the CBI scanner in the cattle smuggling case, was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on Thursday morning after he complained of severe chest pain, an official said.

Mondal was admitted to the Apollo Hospital after he complained of severe chest pain on Wednesday night, he said.

Also Read | Cannes Film Festival 2022: From R Madhavan’s Rocketry to Marathi Film Dhuin, List of Films to Be Screened at the Event.

"He will be undergoing tests to find out why he was experiencing the chest pain. We will also conduct tests to find out whether there is any blockage in his heart," the official of the hospital said.

Mondal, the TMC's Birbhum district president, was admitted to the state-run SSKM Hospital on April 6 after he complained of breathlessness, the day he was supposed to appear before the CBI for interrogation in the cattle smuggling case.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Minor Dalit Girl Gang-Raped for Months, Impregnated; Investigation Underway.

He was discharged after a fortnight and was advised complete rest for at least four-five weeks.

The CBI has also called him for questioning in their probe into the incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal.

Mondal had written to the CBI, urging them to grant him some time to recover before appearing for questioning.

He has been dodging the CBI for weeks, citing health issues.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)