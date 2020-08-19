Kolkata, Aug 19 (PTI) All India Trinamool Youth Congress president Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday said the 'Banglar Yuvashakti' public outreach programme has registered 6.5 lakh members, and expressed confidence that it will reach the 20-lakh mark soon.

The initiative was launched by Banerjee, a TMC Lok Sabha MP, in the second week of June amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Writes to PM Narendra Modi, Opposes Union Cabinet’s Approval to Hand Over Trivandrum International Airport to Private Bidder.

"We can reach at least 2.5 crore people of the state with each of the members providing assistance to at least three to four families in dealing with the pandemic," he said.

He said that while the whole country and the world are dealing with the coronavirus crisis, West Bengal is also battling the aftermath of cyclone Amphan that wreaked havoc in much of the state in May.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Bus Hijacked With 34 Passengers on Board in Agra.

"In two months and seven days, 6.5 lakh young men and women have registered as members of Yuvashakti across Bengal, and I am sure it will touch 20 lakh soon," he said.

Banerjee, without elaborating, said a political outfit tried to mislead the youth through "provocative" speeches and statements, and asserted that such attempts will not succeed.

"Our fight is not for weapons or caste or religion... but for clothes, for food," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)