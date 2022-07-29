New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Suspended Rajya Sabha members TMC's Derek O'Brien and AAP's Sanjay Singh spent the night at the protest site near the entrance of Parliament.

TMC's Dola Sen and Mausam Noor were there at the site till midnight.

The opposition parties sat on a relay protest in Parliament premises protesting against the suspension of 24 MPs in both Houses of Parliament.

On Thursday, three more MPs were suspended.

The opposition parties have demanded a discussion on price rise in Parliament.

