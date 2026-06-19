India News | TMC's Kunal Ghosh Slams Rebel MPs, Calls Defection 'treachery'

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 19 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Kunal Ghosh on Friday strongly criticised rebel TMC MPs, calling their actions 'treachery' just a month after the election results. He said those who were earlier expelled from CPI(M) and later given protection by TMC and sent to the Rajya Sabha have betrayed the party, adding that the public is watching their conduct.

Speaking to reporters, Ghosh said, "The people who got protection in TMC after getting expelled from CPI(M) and were sent to the Rajya Sabha, did such a treachery just a month after the election results. The public is watching to what extent someone can fall."

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Earlier in the day, Ghosh lashed out at rebel party MPs, demanding that those planning to shift allegiance to the NDA should resign as MPs from Parliament first, amid the internal crisis in the party deepened over a factional split and merger move.

Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said, "We have nothing to say about the party's funds because this fund department has nothing to do with us. Those people who won in 2024 were anti-BJP voters. But after the MLA election, they have no connection with it."

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He further alleged that the rebel MPs attempting to align with the NDA should resign from the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha first.

"After the election, they are saying that we will go to the NDA and become friends of the BJP. Those people should resign from the Rajya Sabha, and then they should resign in the Lok Sabha," Ghosh said.

"The resignation model of rebels in the Rajya Sabha, somehow, in the Lok Sabha, one will have to keep the MP seat. What is this, you people were not independent by origin, you were Mamata Banerjee's candidate, so if you want to do all this, then first resign," he added.

His remarks come at a time when rebellion grows within the Trinamool Congress. A total of 58 MLAs of the Trinamool Congress have already formed a separate faction within the West Bengal assembly, where Ritabrata Banerjee has been recognised as Leader of Opposition by the speaker Rathindra Bose. (ANI)

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