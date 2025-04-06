Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 6 (ANI): TMC leader Kunal Ghosh on Sunday participated in the Ram Navami procession.

Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said that Muslims also participated in the Ram Navami procession and emphasised that the entire country should take notice of this unity.

"This is a festival of communal harmony. During Eid, Muslim brothers invited us and we participated in the Eid Milan. In today's Shobha Yatra, Muslims have also participated. People's beliefs can be different, but when we are coming on the streets to celebrate a festival, we have to be united. This is Mamata Banerjee's Bengal Model. The entire country should see this."

Meanwhile, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty, along with other party leaders, participated in a Ram Navami Shobha Yatra (procession) in Barasat on Sunday.

Visuals showed the two leaders standing atop an open jeep, surrounded by people walking in front and behind, chanting "Jai Shri Ram."

In Purba Medinipur, Leader of the Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari participated in a Ram Navami Shobha Yatra. Speaking to ANI, Adhikari said, "Hindus are out in large numbers today. The TMC has a habit of insulting Hindus."

A similar procession took place in Howrah, where attendees were seen dancing to music.

In a display of communal harmony, the Ram Navami celebrations in Siliguri have set an example of peaceful coexistence amidst the backdrop of rising religious tensions in the country.

On the occasion of the festival, several Muslim youths were seen enthusiastically distributing water bottles and showering flowers on participants of the Ram Navami rally.

Rustam Alam, one of the Muslim youths involved in the celebrations, said, "We are welcoming the rally coming on the occasion of Ram Navami. We are showering flowers on them. We want both communities to live peacefully."

They hugged Hindu participants, saying that they wanted to spread the message of brotherhood.

Bholanath Chakraborty, a Hindu participant in the rally, shared his thoughts on the inclusive nature of the celebration.

Chakraborty says, "All those who have participated in this Ram Navami celebration are the devotees of Lord Ram, there is no partiality...we all want to live together with peace and brotherhood."

Earlier today, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose visited the Ram Temple in Kolkata to offer prayers on Ram Navami.

Speaking to mediapersons, the Governor said that the Raj Bhavan had been in constant coordination with the law enforcement departments to ensure a peaceful Ram Navami.

"Raj Bhavan has been in constant coordination with all the law enforcement departments to see that this Ram Navami is peaceful. So far, no untoward incident has been reported in Bengal. I want to compliment the people, all the political parties, the government and all other stakeholders for ensuring a peaceful Ram Navami in the state," the Governor told media persons.

"I am sure Lord Ram will take care of any bill passed by the government that benefits people and establishes peace and harmony in society...," he further said.

Meanwhile, the General Student Union also celebrated Ram Navami at Jadavpur University in Kolkata.

Jadavpur University had allegedly denied permission to celebrate Ram Navami on the university campus, citing the Vice Chancellor's absence as the reason.

Buddhadeb Sahu, former VC of Jadavpur University, said, "If there is no vice chancellor, how is permission denied? Who made that decision? The university did not ban it. Earlier, I participated in Durga Puja, Saraswati Puja, and Iftar party celebrations." (ANI)

