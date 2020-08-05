New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to Zee Media on a plea filed by TMC MP Mahua Moitra challenging the summons and framing of charges against her in a defamation case filed by the news channel and its editor.

A bench of Justice Vibhu Bakhru sought a response from Zee media and it's editor on Moitra's plea challenging the trial court's earlier order by which she was summoned as an accused and charges were framed against her in the defamation case.

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa along with advocate Adit S Pujari, appearing for Mahua Moitra, argued that she had been summoned without considering that the remarks made by her without having the requisite intention.

The lawyers also sought a stay on the trial of the case before the subordinate court and argued that the Moitra was not given an opportunity to seek discharge before the trial court.

The High Court noted the submission of advocate Vijay Aggarwal, representing the Zee media house, that in the prevailing pandemic condition, the evidence is not being recorded by the lower court so the trial cannot commence on the next date of hearing.

Aggarwal also argued that Mahua Moitra had approached the Delhi High Court instead of approaching sessions courts, as there was delay in filing the petition. He argued that there was no ground for grant of interim stay of the trial court proceedings.

Advocates Mudit Jain and Yugant Sharma also appeared on the behalf of Zee Media Corporation Ltd.

Mahua Mitra is facing a defamation case for allegedly making defamatory statements against Zee Media Corporation Limited in the Parliament complex. Zee Media Corporation had filed a criminal complaint under Section 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which pertains to defamation, against Moitra. (ANI)

