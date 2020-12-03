Chennai, Dec 3 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 1,416 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall infection count to 7,86,163, while 14 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 11,747.

As many as 1,413 people were discharged from healthcare facilities after getting cured, taking the aggregate to 7,63,428, a Health department bulletin said.

Also Read | Farmers Protest: 4th Round of Talks Conclude, Govt Assures ‘MSP Will Continue’, Next Meeting on December 5.

The number of active cases in Tamil Nadu stood at 10,988.

Two districts, including the State capital, logged cases in triple digits with Chennai adding 382 and Coimbatore 140, while the rest were scattered across other districts.

Also Read | Bhopal Police Lathicharge COVID-19 Health Workers Who Were Protesting Against Being Laid Off From Work (Watch Video).

Chennai continued to top the list of cases with 2,16,496 infections out of more than 7.86 lakh in the state.

The state capital also topped in the number of fatalities, accounting for 3,863 of the total.

Six districts have added new cases in single digits, while 32 districts reported zero fatalities.

A total of 70,156 samples were tested on Thursday, taking the cumulative total to 1,22,64,069 specimens examined so far.

Of the 14 fatalities reported, one patient succumbed to the virus without any comorbidity, the bulletin said.

The victim was a 40-year old man from Thiruvarur who died due to acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Eight of those who tested positive were returnees from various destinations.

Three private laboratories in Tirunelveli, Hosur and Coimbatore, respectively have recently received approval to take up COVID-19 testing, the bulletin said.PTI VIJ SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)