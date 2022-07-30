Chennai, Jul 30 (PTI) Recoveries continued to outnumber new coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu, with 1,964 recoveries being reported on Saturday.

Also Read | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann For Unified Action by States To End Narco-Gangster-Terrorist Nexus.

The new cases were 1,548 and the active cases further dipped, according to a health department bulletin.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl Raped, Killed by Five Including a Minor in Ranchi.

The active cases stood at 13,094, as against the 13,510 on Friday.

With nil fresh deaths, the toll remained at 38,032.

Total coronavirus cases were 35,42,779 and recoveries mounted to 34,91,653.

Chennai (345) saw the maximum number of fresh infections on Saturday, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)