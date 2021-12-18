Chennai, Dec 18 (PTI) Tamil Nadu logged 613 new Covid-19 infections, aggregating to 27,39,196 overall, while the toll mounted to 36,676 with nine more deaths, the health department said on Saturday.

Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for the majority of new infections with 125 and 101 cases, respectively, while the remaining was scattered across other districts.

Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 665 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, totalling to 26,95,174 leaving 7,346 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

A total of 1,00,175 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5,61,13,455.

As many as 23 districts reported new Covid-19 infections below 10, while Virudhunagar recorded the least with zero new cases, the bulletin said.

