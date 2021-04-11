Chennai, Apr 11 (PTI) Tamil Nadu has once again clocked over 6,000 coronavirus infections on a single day, after a gap of nearly seven months, pushing the total caseload to 9.33 lakh.

The toll due to COVID-19 rose to 12,908 with 22 more fatalities, the health department said on Sunday. According to a medical bulletin, recoveries mounted to 8,78,571 today with 2,314 patients being discharged, leaving 41,955 active infections.

The aggregate touched 9,33,434 with 6,618 new cases being reported. Chennai accounted for most of the new infections with 2,124 cases, taking the aggregate to 2,65,126.

The metropolis also leads in the number of fatalities with 4,324.

A total of 88,538 samples were tested on Sunday, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 2.05 crore. Besides the state capital, 15 districts have clocked new infections in triple digits indicating a sharp increase. Chengalpet recorded 631 fresh cases, Coimbatore 617, Thiruvallur 296, Kancheepuram 206, Thanjavur 178, Tiruppur 177, Madurai 173, Nagapattinam 159, Tiruchirappalli 154, Tuticorin 149, Tirunelveli 144, Krishnagiri 132, Salem 128, Erode 119, Tiruvarur 100.

As many as 35 people who arrived from various destinations, including the United Arab Emirates and Oman were among those who tested positive for the pathogen. Among the 22 deceased, two of them were 95 year old men from Chennai and neighbouring Thiruvallur respectively, ailing with pre-existing comorbidity, the bulletin said.

