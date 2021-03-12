Chennai, Mar 12 (PTI) Tamil Nadu logged 670 new COVID-19 cases on Friday,including a returnee from the UAE, pushing the caseload to just above 8.58 lakh, while four more fatalities took the toll to 12,539, the health department said.

Recoveries were lesser with 527 patients being discharged, taking the cumulative number to 8,41,250 leaving 4,483 active cases, a health department bulletin said.

Chennai accounted for most of the new infections with 265 cases being reported, aggregating 2,38,288 till date.

The metropolis also leads in the number of fatalities with 4,176.

Of the four deaths reported on Friday, Chennai accounted for three and neighbouring Thiruvallur, one.

A total of 65,109 samples were tested on Friday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 1,81,51,986.

Chengalpet was behind Chennai with 57 cases, Coimbatore 51 and Thiruvallur, 44.

As many as 25 districts reported fresh infections in single digits, the release said.

Meanwhile,actor-politician Kamal Haasan expressed concern over the spread of the contagion and urged people to take all precautionary measures.

Tamil Nadu has been witnessing a surge in cases since March 5, with daily infections crossing the 500 mark. PTI

