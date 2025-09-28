Karur (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 28 (ANI): Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran on Sunday reached the Government Medical College and Hospital in Karur, where the injured from the stampede are undergoing treatment and the bodies of victims are being handed over to their families after postmortem.

The Tamil Nadu BJP also called for the cancellation of all party programs for the next two days.

"The heart-wrenching deaths that occurred in Karur are a tragic incident. The loss is irreplaceable. Words cannot describe it. There are no words to console the families of those who have been lost. Let us pray to God that all the brothers and sisters receiving treatment in the hospital recover fully. As per the instructions of our state president, all programs planned by the Bharatiya Janata Party for the next 2 days have been canceled," said the state unit

The stampede took place on Saturday during a political rally of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay, claiming 39 lives.

State Director of Medical Education (DME), Suganthy Rajakumari, confirmed that two patients remain in critical condition.

Speaking to ANI, Rajakumari said, "The total number of dead bodies we received is 39. The number of patients was 52. Only two patients are critical and on a ventilator. Before noon, we will finish all postmortems and hand over the bodies to the family members. The government has arranged accommodation, food and other things."

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundarajan also appealed for sensitivity while extending support to the victims' families.

"I am going to Karur to support the distressed. What all support is needed, we will provide. I want to request that instead of making it sensational, let us all act sensibly. Whether they need blood or any kind of medical help, or whether the family needs support, we have also requested our district president and presidents of nearby districts to help them in every possible way. I reached Karur early in the morning. Our state president is also reaching. Union Home Minister had called the Chief Minister and enquired about the situation and offered whatever help the Central government can give. The Prime Minister has very painfully conveyed his message to the country," Soundarajan told ANI.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, S. Davidson Devasirvatham, said that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

"We will have to get the preliminary investigation done. Thirty-nine people have lost their lives. A case has been registered," he told reporters. (ANI)

