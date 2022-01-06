Chennai, Jan 6 (PTI): The Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday held 'peaceful marches' throughout the State condemning the Congress government in Punjab for "causing a major security breach" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy in Ferozepur.

The party announced a series of protests for a week to "expose the designs of the Congress" to the public.

"The major security breach to the Prime Minister's convoy occurred about 25 km from the Pakistan border. This only showed the callousness of the Congress government in that State," BJP State chief K Annamalai claimed.

Instead of discharging its duty, the Congress government created a constitutional crisis, Annamalai, who led a march in Madurai on Thursday evening, alleged.

He said the BJP would organise a series of protests, including human chain formation to "expose the designs of the Congress government." The party president claimed that the Prime Minister was above politics and the post he adorned was an example of sovereignty.

The party's Mahila Morcha, led by its national president Vanathi Srinivasan, organised Maha Mrityunjaya mantra japa (repetition of mantra) in temples praying for a long and healthy life for the Prime Minister. Vanathi Srinivasan who led the japa at the renowned Sri Kapaleshwar temple here, condemned the Congress government.,

In a "major security lapse", the Prime Minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by farm protesters in Ferozepur on Wednesday. He returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

"Visuals showed the Prime Minister's convoy stranded. And despite being informed of the Prime Minister's official visit, the Congress government had done precious little to ensure a smooth road trip to the Prime Minister," Srinivasan, a legislator from Coimbatore South, said.

BJP Yuva Morcha led by its national president Tejasvi Surya took out a march here in the evening.

