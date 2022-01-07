Chennai, Jan 7 (PTI) The BJP's Tamil Nadu unit held a demonstration here on Friday against the Congress regime in Punjab over a security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the border state.

Former Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan, several other state-level leaders, party MLAs, including M R Gandhi and Vanathi Srinivasan along with cadres held the protest.

They slammed the Congress government in Punjab for their 'lackadaisical attitude' that resulted in the security breach.

Led by the party's state unit chief K Annamalai, a delegation of BJP leaders later called on Governor R N Ravi.

The BJP leaders submitted a memorandum on the security breach incident to Ravi and requested him to take up the matter with President Ram Nath Kovind. Stringent action should be taken against all those responsible for the breach, the memorandum said.

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre and the Punjab government to put on hold their respective probes into the security lapse during the prime minister's visit to Ferozepur in the northern state and directed the Punjab and Haryana High Court's registrar general to immediately secure all relevant records.

The directions by a bench headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana came on a day when a central team investigating the lapse visited Ferozepur and met officials responsible for the security arrangements of Modi's visit.

The prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover for nearly 20 minutes on Wednesday due to a blockade by farmers in Ferozepur.

