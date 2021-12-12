Amritsar, Dec 12 (PTI) The mortal remains of Naik Gursewak Singh, who died in the IAF chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, reached here on Sunday.

The body is being taken to his native village of Dode Sodhian in neighbouring Tarn Taran district where the last rites will be conducted with military honours, officials said.

Naik Singh had bid goodbye to his family last month in Dode Sodhian village, when his leave ended. After the helicopter crash, the family waited for his return -- this time in a casket draped with the tricolour.

The 35-year-old soldier was killed when a helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 13 others crashed near Coonoor on Wednesday.

General Rawat, his wife Madhulika and his Defence Adviser Brigadier L S Lidder were among the 13 people killed in the crash.

The mortal remains of Naik Singh, which were transported to Amritsar by military aircraft, were identified through DNA testing.

