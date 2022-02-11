Madhumina will be contesting (from Madurai) as an MNM candidate in Tamil Nadu civic polls (Photo/ANI)

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 11 (ANI): Ahead of Tamil Nadu urban local body polls, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) candidate from Madurai, Madhumina, said that she quit her job to serve the people adding that her motto is 'of the people, for the people, by the people'.

"I have quit my job to serve people in my constituency who are struggling to meet requirements as basic as drinking water. My motto is 'Of the people, For the people, By the people'," she told ANI on Thursday.

She said that she entered into politics due to people in her constituency facing a lot of challenges in society.

"I am an MBA graduate. I was getting high pay. I could generate more revenue by starting up a business and attaining a sophisticated form of living. But people from my region, my hometown are facing a lot of challenges in society. So I decided to enter into politics," she said.

Alleging that the political parties do not work in the welfare of the people, Madhumina said, "They are making their lives sophisticated. They create assets for their family and for them. Thus, people are still where they are."

Madhumina has promised to work on sanitation, transportation facilities, proper roads, and solving the problem of water scarcity.

The urban local body elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on February 19. (ANI)

