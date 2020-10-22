Chennai, Oct 22 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday greeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah onhis birthday and wished him good health and peace to serve the nation.

Palaniswami, who sent a bouquet to Shah, said: "I have great pleasure in conveying my best wishes to you on your birthday. I pray the Almighty to grant you many more years of good health and peace to serve the nation."

Shah, who turned 56 on Thursday, was chosen byPrime Minister Naredra Modi as the home minister aftercoming to power for a second term in 2019.

The Prime Minister and several others have greeted Shah on his birthday.PTI VGN SS

