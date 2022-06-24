Chennai, Jun 24 (PTI) Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday launched a slew of initiatives including the Tamil Nadu Centre for Advanced Manufacturing Hub (TANCAM), a first-of-its-kind centre of excellence in India, at Tidel Park, Chennai, at a cost of Rs 212 crore and the Industry 4.0 Readiness Survey.

A collaborative venture between TIDCO and French firm Dassault Systems, this centre will provide a dedicated IT engineering ecosystem to support the MSME sector and students across Tamil Nadu and enable the growth of various industries such as aerospace, defence, automative and electric vehicles.

The Chief Minister launched the Industry 4.0 Readiness Survey in partnership with Guidance, Infosys, IIT Madras and University of Nottingham targetting the SMEs and large industries in the state. This survey is based on the Industry 4.0 Maturity Index developed by Infosys in collaboration with the National Academy of Science and Engineering in Germany. It would enable companies to evaluate, identify and develop suitable measures to achieve their Industry 4.0 targets, an official release here said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said his government is keen on preparing the MSMEs to adapt the technological changes. Introducing advanced technologies and professional 4.0 standards in the production will ensure further refining of the industrial environment in the state, he said.

Stalin laid the foundation stone for two new Neo-TIDEL Parks in Tiruppur and Villupuram districts to be established by TIDEL at a cost of Rs 40 crore and Rs 32 crore, respectively, to allow IT firms to open development centres closer to the talent pool to drive growth in the Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

The facilities in Tiruppur and Villupuram are both expected to be ready by May 2023, an official release here said.

Also, the Chief Minister inaugurated Sipcot Industrial Innovation Centres at Hosur and Sriperumbudur in partnership with Forge Academy.

These centres are envisioned to be world-class incubation centres capable of nurturing and accelerating industrial innovations and technology-powered startups.

The Industrial Innovation Centres at Hosur and Sriperumbudur, established at a cost of Rs 33.46 crore on Sipcot Parks, with a total built up area of 23,500 sq ft comprise co-working spaces, meeting and event spaces, besides innovation labs among other things.

They would nurture industrial innovation and accelerate adoption in partnership with Coimbatore Innovation and Business Incubator.

