Chennai, Oct 13 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami's mother Davusayammal died of heart attack on Tuesdayin Salem.

She was 93 and passed away at a private hospital.

Also Read | TRP Scam: Fifth Accused Vinay Tripathi Arrested in Uttar Pradesh by Mumbai Police.

The nonagenarian, admitted to the Salem hospitaldied of heart attack in the wee hours and immediately Palaniswami reached hisnative town, government sources said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)