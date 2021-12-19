Chennai, Dec 19 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday renamed the integrated complex of the Finance department here after late DMK veteran K Anbhazhagan, marking the former minister's birth centenary. A bust of the Dravidian leader was also unveiled by Stalin, inside the premises of the integrated complex, renamed as 'Perasiriyar K Anbhazhagan Maligai' at Nandanam here. Anbhazhagan's family members and DMK leaders were present on the occasion.

A close confidante of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, Anbhazhagan has penned over 40 books on numerous topics. Stalin, Ministers Durai Murugan, E V Velu, Thangam Thennarasu, K N Nehru, K Ponmudy paid floral tributes to the statue of Anbhazhagan during the ceremony, a press release said.

Meanwhile, the main opposition in the state assembly AIADMK criticised the move to rename the Amma complex, saying it was the 'height of political vendetta' by the DMK. "Chief Minister Stalin should drop the plan to rename Amma Maligai. When a new building was constructed by the DMK government, it may consider naming it after him (Professor K Anbhazhagan)..," AIADMK party coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator and former Chief Minister K Palaniswami said in a statement. Recalling that the integrated complex of Finance was renamed as 'Amma complex' during the AIADMK regime, the top leaders said they have no objection to erection of a statue of professor K Anbhazhagan inside it. "But renaming a complex was against the Tamil culture. Amma (J Jayalalithaa) not only served as the Chief Minister but was considered as a national leader," they said.

"The only reason for renaming the complex was out of political vendetta and we strongly oppose the move," they said.

