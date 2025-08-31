Tiruvallur (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 31 (ANI): Tiruvallur Congress MP Sasikant Senthil was admitted to Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital on Saturday after a sudden spike in his blood pressure. He was staging an indefinite hunger strike in Tiruvallur, demanding the immediate release of education funds due to Tamil Nadu under the Samagra Shiksha scheme (SSA).

Senthil began his indefinite fast on Friday in his constituency, protesting the alleged withholding of over Rs 2,000 crore from Tamil Nadu under the SSA by the Union government.

On the second day of the protest, he reportedly developed dizziness and uneasiness due to a sudden rise in blood pressure late last night. Following this, an 108 ambulance was called, and a team of doctors provided him with first aid before advising immediate hospitalisation. He was then rushed to the Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital, where he is currently under treatment.

The Congress MP stated that he was receiving proper medical care and remained stable.

"I am admitted to Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital with high blood pressure on the second day of my indefinite hunger strike, demanding Tamil Nadu's rightful funds under SSA. I am under proper medical care and remain steady," Senthil said in a post on X.

For the 2024-2025 academic year, the Union Government has yet to release ₹2,152 crore of Samagra Shiksha funds to Tamil Nadu. To press for this demand, MP Senthil launched a hunger strike at his party office in Tiruvallur.

Senthil claimed that the Union Government's decision to withhold ₹2,152 crore under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) scheme has put the future of 43 lakh students and 2.2 lakh teachers in Tamil Nadu in grave uncertainty.

"It is with deep pain and greater determination that I announce the beginning of my hunger strike against the BJP-led Union Government's decision to withhold ₹2,152 crore under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) scheme, which has put the future of 43 lakh students and 2.2 lakh teachers in Tamil Nadu in grave uncertainty," Senthil said in a post on Friday.

Sasikanth Senthil had repeatedly sought to raise the issue during the Zero Hour and also under Rule 377 in Parliament in July this year. He also wrote to Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan on August 19, urging him to release the funds.

In May, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had alleged that the BJP-led Centre was withholding education funds to the State for its 'petty politics'. (ANI)

