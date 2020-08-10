Chennai, Aug 10 (PTI) Tamil Nadu with yet another daily score of 5,000 plus cases on Monday crossed the three lakh COVID-19 infection mark, while states like Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka saw dip in their infections.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, admitted to a hospital for treatment for coronavirus on August 2, was discharged on Monday after he recovered 'completely' from the disease.

Tamil Nadu, behind Maharashtra in terms of the total positive cases, on Monday touched 3,02,815 infections while the death toll crossed the 5,000 mark with the addition of 114 fatalities.

The state saw 100 plus deaths for the eighth consecutive day as the toll was 5,041, a government COVID bulletin said.

The state took just 16 days to reach the three lakh mark compared to the 22 days it had taken for the two lakh milestone on July 25. The one lakh tally was recorded on July 3.

With 6,037 recoveries on Monday, cumulatively 2,44,675 people have got cured so far and only 53,099 were the active cases.

In the state's tally of total cases, capital city Chennai accounted for 1,10,121.

Karnataka saw a dip in daily cases, with the numbers dropping from the consistent 5,000 plus infections for the past few days to over 4,000 on Monday.

The state on Monday reported 4,267 new cases of COVID-19 and 114 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 1,82,354 and the death toll to 3,312, the health department said.

As many as 5,218 patients were discharged after recovery. Out of the 4,267 fresh cases reported on Monday, 1,243 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

As of August 10, there were a total of 1,82,354 COVID-19 positive cases in the state, which includes 3,312 deaths and 99,126 discharges.

There were 79,908 active cases.

Andhra Pradesh saw a sharp fall from the over 10,000 cases on Sunday to 7,665 fresh cases today on the back of slimmer testing numbers.

The state had reported over 10,000 each for five consecutive days.

The latest bulletin said 46,999 tests, including 24,331 rapid antigens, were conducted in 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday as against 62,000-plus tests per day over the past few days.

No reason was cited for the drop in number of tests.

The fresh cases took the state's tally of positive cases to 2,35,525 while 80 fresh deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the overall toll to 2,116.

Also, 6,924 coronavirus patients got cured and discharged from hospitals.

After 1,45,636 patients recovered from the infection, the state now has 87,773 active Covid-19 cases, the bulletin said.

Kerala reported 1,184 COVID-19 cases on Monday and seven fatalities that pushed the overall deaths to 115.

As many as 22,620 people have recovered from the disease.

Telangana saw 1,256 new cases emerge, taking the total infection count in the state to 80,751.

With 10 more deaths, the death toll mounted to 637, a state government bulletin said on Monday, providing data as of 8 pm on August 9.

The trend of decline in fresh positive cases continued in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the hotbed of the virus spread in the state, with only 389 new cases being reported.

The total number of people who have recovered from the infectious disease so far was 57,586, while 22,528 were under treatment.

In Puducherry, a union territory, two more people succumbed to COVID-19, taking the death toll to 89.

Also, 245 new cases were reported that pushed the overall number of infections to 5,624, of which 2,180 are active, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a press release.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)