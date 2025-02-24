Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 24 (ANI): DMK cadres on Monday staged a protest near the Trichy central bus stand in Tiruchirappalli against the Trilingual Language System in Tamil Nadu on Monday.

The protest saw party members distributing pamphlets to raise awareness among the public about their opposition to the move.

Also Read | Katihar Blast: 4 Sustain Injuries After Unidentified Object Wrapped in Bushes Near Lachhor Chowk Explodes; Incident Causes Panic in Area.

The protest was led by Trichy MLA M Anbazhagan and the DMK's District Secretary Vairamani, who voiced their concerns regarding the alleged increasing push for Hindi in the state.

Notably, the DMK has been vocal about protecting the Tamil language and resisting any efforts to make Hindi 'more dominant', arguing that it would undermine Tamil culture and identity.

Also Read | 'Sheesh Mahal' Renovation Under Scrutiny As BJP Prepares To Table CAG Report on Previous AAP Govt's Performance in Delhi Assembly on February 25.

Earlier on February 22, reacting to the proposed three-language policy, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan raised significant concerns over its implications on education in Tamil Nadu.

He accused the Central government of using the policy to "impose religious ideas on the education system."

Speaking to ANI, Elangovan asserted that the state government holds the Constitutional right to legislate on educational matters.

"As per the Constitution, we (state) can legislate on education as it is in the Concurrent List. Secondly, the Department of Education should explain what is new in this Education Policy," he added, criticising the apparent redundancy of the policy.

Elangovan pointed out that the government should focus on improving educational standards in BJP-ruled states, where he believes the policy could first be tested for its effectiveness.

"First, the policy should be implemented in BJP-ruled states and improve their standards. The purpose of this policy is to impose religious ideas on the education system, which we will never allow and we will never allow Hindi," he said.

DMK MP A Raja last week on Saturday strongly reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on language, accusing him of attempting to create divisions in the country.

Raja questioned the PM's stance and asserted that BJP is fostering division.

"The Prime Minister said in an event that some people are trying to separate the country in the name of language. If you doubt that we will separate the country in the name of language, should we not also doubt that you are trying to divide the country in the name of religion?" Raja said.

He further warned that there will be strong resistance if the PM continues to speak on the language issue.

Earlier, DMK organised a major protest in Chennai against the BJP-led union government concerning the New Education Policy, the Trilingual Language System.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin participated in the protest.

DMK Alliance party leaders from MDMK Vaiko MP, Congress State President Selvaperunthagai, VCK President Thirumavalavan MP, Indian Union Muslim League National President Kader Mohideen, TMMK State Secretary Abdul Samad, Tamilaga Valurimai Party Chief Velmurugan MLA and other Alliance party leaders participated in the protest.

A large number of cadres from the DMK and alliance parties participated in the protest, holding placards that called for the Central Government to release funds to Tamil Nadu and to refrain from imposing a trilingual language policy in the state.

Tamil Nadu ministers, including Anbil Mahesh Poiyamozhi, Sekar Babu, and Ma. Subramanian, as well as DMK MLAs and MPs such as Tamilachi Thangapandian and Kanimozhi Somu, also joined the protest.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi protested and agitated against the Union government.

Udhayanidhi Stalin also urged all political parties to rise above party lines and unitedly oppose the trilingual policy of the BJP-led Union Government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)