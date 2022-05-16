Chennai, May 16 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government is working to ensure that there is no youth who does not get a job and at the same time no industry which says there are no employable candidates, Chief Minister M K Stalin said here on Monday.

In order to ensure such an environment, the government has devised several schemes and varsities across the State should also come up with similar such initiatives, he said while addressing the 164th convocation of the Madras University.

The government's initiatives are aimed at ushering in a 'golden age in my regime' for the higher education sector, he said and thanked Governor R N Ravi for 'helping' in such efforts.

Referring to the industries in several sectors stating that though there are enough job opportunities there are not matching numbers of employable youngsters, he said the government has the duty to empower young people with requisite skills.

"The Tamil Nadu government is doing that duty and we think that we should emerge victorious...there should no youth who does not get a job and at the same time no industry which says that there are no employable candidates and the government is working to ensure that by formulating several schemes," he said.

Pointing to the 'Nan Mudhalvan' scheme, which could be roughly translated as 'I am the first', an initiative to empower young people, Stalin listed other programmes like the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance Scheme to promote girls' education.

The Chief Minister appreciated the initiative of the Madras varsity to introduce the elective subjects of social justice and Tirukkural (on the ideals underscored by Tamil classic Tirukkural in connection with work) from the 2022-23 academic year for undergraduate students.

Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi, Higher Education Minister and Pro-Chancellor of the varsity K Ponmudi, Vice-Chancellor Prof S Gowri and Chennai Mayor R Priya participated.

On 1 March, Stalin launched the 'Naan Mudalvan' scheme for school and college students and youngsters. It is a comprehensive guidance and facilitation scheme to pave way for employment opportunities.

It includes skill development, identifying individual talent and nurturing it, training sessions on coding and robotics, mentoring, personality development, facilitation to learn foreign language, integrating coaching initiatives for various job opportunities and professional guidance.

Under the Higher Education Assurance Scheme announced in the 2022-23 Budget, all girl students who studied from Classes 6 to 12 in State-run schools would be paid Rs 1,000 per month. It would be remitted directly into their bank accounts till the uninterrupted completion of their undergraduate degree, diploma and ITI courses.

